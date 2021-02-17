Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on T. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.05.

Shares of T stock opened at C$26.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.81. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

