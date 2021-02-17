Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issues Earnings Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 129,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,226. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

CSOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

In other news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

