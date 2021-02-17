Cornichon Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $885.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Cornichon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00059683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00275880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00072690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00417328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00177467 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,301,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,059,554 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax.

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

