Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Update

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Costa Group stock remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. Costa Group has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

