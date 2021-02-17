Costain Group’s (COST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

COST traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 59.70 ($0.78). 788,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.50 ($2.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £164.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

