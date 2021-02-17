COVER Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $92.27 Million (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 87.1% against the dollar. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1,568.96 or 0.03049567 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.27 million and $10.24 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00059883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00278774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00078274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00082831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.97 or 0.00419781 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00178784 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,812 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

