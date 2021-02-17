Cowa LLC Buys Shares of 22 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,871.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,682.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.