Cowa LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 580,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

