Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $253.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

