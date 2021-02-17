Cowa LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,589,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 870,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

