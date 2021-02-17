Cowa LLC Takes $70,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

