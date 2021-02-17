Cowen Increases Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $180.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price upped by analysts at Cowen from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

