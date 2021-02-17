Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report sales of $668.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.40 million and the lowest is $627.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $846.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $146.26. 300,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.