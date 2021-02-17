Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $144.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.22.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $147.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average is $129.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

