Craig Hallum Raises Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $31.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Flex stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $110,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,744 shares of company stock worth $2,485,043 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $68,123,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,702,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $23,438,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

