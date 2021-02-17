Creative Planning Acquires 177 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 64.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,556,000 after buying an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.59. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

