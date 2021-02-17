Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CureVac were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $158,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $457,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $1,460,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.08.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. Equities research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

