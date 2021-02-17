Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 173.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AYX opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.22, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,804,862. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

