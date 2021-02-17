Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

