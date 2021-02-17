CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

