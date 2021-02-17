CRISPR Therapeutics’ (CRSP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.