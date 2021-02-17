CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.52. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.