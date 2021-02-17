Critical Analysis: Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) & Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Chaparral Energy (OTCMKTS:CHAPQ) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.00 -$468.95 million $0.45 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A

Chaparral Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -411.22% -115.71% -44.61% Nostrum Oil & Gas -520.92% -9.77% -1.43%

Risk & Volatility

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chaparral Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chaparral Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. Its 210,000 net surface acres are located in the Mid-Continent region, approximately 122,000 net acres are located in the STACK play primarily in Canadian, Kingfisher, and Garfield counties. As of December 31, 2019, the company's estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 96.6 million barrels of crude oil equivalent; and had an interest in 2,782 gross producing wells, including 866 gross company operated wells. Chaparral Energy, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On August 16, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

