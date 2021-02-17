Critical Comparison: Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) vs. Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.72%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 13.67% 8.88% 1.63% Piper Sandler Companies 3.24% 17.52% 8.59%

Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Jefferies Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Piper Sandler Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.19 $775.24 million $2.65 10.75 Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.23 $111.71 million $7.36 14.38

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Jefferies Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Piper Sandler Companies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. The company offers financial advisory, equity underwriting, and debt underwriting, as well as corporate lending services; equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions. It also provides clients with sales and trading of investment grade corporate bonds, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, leveraged loans, consumer loans, high yield and distressed securities, emerging markets debt, interest rate, and credit derivative products, as well as foreign exchange trade execution and securitization; and manages, invests in, and provides services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

