Critical Survey: Profire Energy (PFIE) & The Competition

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) is one of 21 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Profire Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -15.82% -8.33% -7.72% Profire Energy Competitors -20.61% 135.43% -0.40%

Volatility & Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.48, indicating that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Profire Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Profire Energy Competitors 212 1279 1272 35 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential downside of 15.95%. Given Profire Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Profire Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million $2.02 million 32.25 Profire Energy Competitors $4.88 billion -$576.10 million 45.82

Profire Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profire Energy. Profire Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Profire Energy peers beat Profire Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

