Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.37. 5,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,213. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

