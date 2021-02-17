Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after buying an additional 402,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Crown by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 253,398 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

