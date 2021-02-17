Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 7.2%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.30 and last traded at $66.85. Approximately 609,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 789,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

