Crypto.com Coin (CRO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $103.93 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $103.93 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.20 or 0.00833597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00045818 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,409.63 or 0.04873047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00023931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00041584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,195,433,789 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.