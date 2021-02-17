CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 764,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,153,296 shares of company stock worth $32,974,976. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in CURO Group by 594.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 107,191 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 536,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CURO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 283,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $635.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

