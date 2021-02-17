(CUS.TO) (TSE:CUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of (CUS.TO) (TSE:CUS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.65. (CUS.TO) shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 13,269 shares.

About (CUS.TO) (TSE:CUS)

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, formerly Canexus Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in operating North American sodium chlorate production facilities; a North American chlor-alkali production facility and a sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali production facility. Its segments are North America Sodium Chlorate, North America Chlor-alkali (NACA) and South America (sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali).

