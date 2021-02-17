Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PPLN) Trading Up 0.4%

Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:PPLN) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 43,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing 30 MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.