CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Shares of CVS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.54. 704,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.