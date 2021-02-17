CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,524. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $379.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

