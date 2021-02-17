D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of D.R. Horton worth $76,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $936,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

