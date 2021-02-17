DA Davidson Increases J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $130.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.25.

JCOM stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $113.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after buying an additional 122,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

