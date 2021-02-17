Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

