Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

