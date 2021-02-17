Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 606 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

