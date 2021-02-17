Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,018,000 after purchasing an additional 89,111 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,132 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $214,695.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,949 shares of company stock worth $23,175,239 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $221.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

