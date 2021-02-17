Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

NYSE MAN opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

