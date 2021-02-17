Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Issues Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

NYSE DAC traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $992.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaos from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

