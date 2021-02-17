Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 13.1%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares dropped 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.66 and last traded at $46.03. Approximately 6,274,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 2,480,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

