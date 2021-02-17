Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 840,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 14th total of 1,169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 420.3 days.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have commented on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

