Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

NASDAQ DENN remained flat at $$16.43 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,440. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.91.

Several analysts have commented on DENN shares. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

