DePay (DEPAY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $603,202.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. DePay has a market cap of $7.40 million and $603,202.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $5.44 or 0.00011021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00061996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00259417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00070133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00082895 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.04 or 0.00398959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.16 or 0.00184569 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

DePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

