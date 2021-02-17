Desire Hits Market Capitalization of $10,469.15 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Desire has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $10,469.15 and $107.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.01 or 0.03557367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00448432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $715.45 or 0.01403815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00477720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00486371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00318034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.