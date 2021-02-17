Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

ETR:LHA opened at €11.03 ($12.97) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €15.44 ($18.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.08.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

