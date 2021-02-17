Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 14th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

