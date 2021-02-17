Deutsche Post (DPW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post (FRA: DPW):

2/15/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €47.40 ($55.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.83 ($59.80) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Deutsche Post was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post stock opened at €43.00 ($50.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day moving average is €41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.85.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

